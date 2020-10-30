GALVESTON
Don’t scream.
Halloween is here and, in a year that already has been terrifying in many ways, health experts advise people to be careful if they’re taking to the streets for trick-or-treating and other activities.
Not every activity common for the holiday is as dangerous as others, some local health experts said. Others, however, advised avoiding most of the activities traditional to the holiday.
“Please go ahead and enjoy Halloween, but please do it safely,” said Gulshan Sharma, the chief medical officer at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.
The safest thing to do on Halloween, by far, is to wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth, Sharma said. Avoiding screaming and sending potentially infectious particles into the air also is critical to staying and keeping others safe, health experts say.
But the medical branch isn’t advising people to completely avoid going out into the world, if they commit to doing it safely, Sharma said.
“The mask is going to be the most important thing for people who are participating in trick-or-treating,” Sharma said. “On Halloween, encounters are very brief. If the kids are masked, and the people who are passing out candy are masked, the risk is low if it’s a brief encounter.”
The risk goes up if people gather in large groups and indoor spaces, he said.
COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Galveston County. Since Sunday, about 7 percent of tests collected in the county have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Galveston County Health District. The positive tests account for about 150 new positive cases.
As of Friday, the positivity rate in the county was the highest weekly rate reported since July 26. Active cases of COVID-19 had risen from 616 on Oct. 21 to 731 on Friday.
The state of the virus is still well below the peaks it reached this summer, when there were more than 5,300 active cases in the county at one time, according to the health district.
The increase in cases in Galveston County hasn’t led to increases in the number of people hospitalized from the virus, although increases in hospitalizations can lag weeks behind increases in cases.
Still, some people in Galveston County are aware COVID-19 is present in the community and are taking steps meant to mitigate their risks by maintaining distance from trick-or-treaters.
In some neighborhoods, people are putting individual bags of candy out on curbside tables to avoid having people reach into community buckets and bowls.
Others are getting more creative, creating PVC pipe slides and other contraptions that would help keep 6 feet of social distance between candy givers and trick-or-treaters.
In Bayou Vista, resident Jack Marsh is taking a more mechanical approach. He’s using a remote-controlled dump truck to deliver full-sized candy bars to people who stop by the end of his driveway.
“It’s really for others’ safety,” Marsh said. “If we were worried about our own safety, we would just wear gloves and masks. What I’m worried about is the group that comes through that’s picking through a candy bowl that’s already been picked through.”
The spread of COVID-19 on surfaces such as a package of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, isn’t really the thing to worry about, Sharma said, although people should continue to wash or disinfect their hands regularly. The COVID-19 virus mostly is spread through airborne particles, and people don’t need to go through extreme steps to disinfect their candy, he said.
Keeping distance and staying out of houses, haunted or otherwise, are among the safest things people can do for Halloween, Sharma said. Wearing a face mask — one that doesn’t have holes in it and covers both the nose and mouth — also is critically important, he said.
If people can follow those rules, they can be pretty confident they’re safe from the virus, Sharma said.
Not every health official is as optimistic about the safety of Halloween during a pandemic, however. The Galveston County Health District this week was more strident in its warnings against trick-or-treating and other common Halloween activities.
The health district Thursday issued recommendations for the holiday and warned things like door-to-door trick-or-treating, or even doing trunk-or-treating in parking lots, should be considered high-risk activities that could result in the spread of COVID-19.
The health district urged people to avoid those kind of activities altogether and find ways to celebrate Halloween without being in large groups.
“We understand that’s a big request, especially for children who look forward to this time of year to dress up and trick-or-treat,” health district spokeswoman Ashley Tompkins said.
“But, we have to stay vigilant in our fight against COVID-19. We have seen an increase in current positive cases in the county over the past few weeks and this is not the time to let down our guard.”
No cities in Galveston County have said they will attempt to prohibit people from trick-or-treating, and the health district hasn’t taken any steps to stop people from doing so.
Some cities are trying to split the difference between roving bands of children and controlled events where they can.
In Galveston, the city hosted a drive-through trick-or-treating event Friday afternoon. City employees set up tents in the driveway of the McGuire Dent Recreation Center and passed treats through car windows as people passed by.
“Halloween is different this year because of COVID-19, but we still want to provide an opportunity for island children to celebrate the holiday safely with this limited contact event,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
Still, the city has no plans to stop people from going out if that’s what they choose to do, officials said.
