LEAGUE CITY
Ken Clark, one of Galveston County's longest serving elected officials and a trailblazer in the county's conservative politics, died on Sunday. He was 58.
His death was announced in a Facebook post stating Clark had been hospitalized by "multiple recent, complicating health issues."
Clark, a Republican, represented Galveston County Precinct 4 commissioner since 1998. While the boundaries of the precinct have changed over the years, Clark always has represented parts of the fast growing north county, including League City and Friendswood.
He was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin in May 1963. He graduated from Random Lake High School in Random Lake, Wisconsin. Clark and his family moved to Galveston County in 1988.
He began his career as a board member on Municipal Utility District No. 6 and then became an aide to former U.S. Rep. Steve Stockman. In 1996, he was elected as a committeeman to the State Republican Executive Committee. He owned a desktop publishing and advertising company before being elected to office.
In 1998, Clark defeated former Republican County Commissioner Ed Stuart, on a platform of cutting the county budget. At the time of his election, Clark was the only Republican commissioner on the county commissioners court.
But Clark would serve long enough to see the county shift to mostly Republican leadership and become a majority party following the 2010 election.
Clark was seen by political observers as being influential in the county's rightward political shift, thanks in no small part to his campaign war chest. At the time of his death, his campaign fund, Friends of Ken Clark, held more than $590,000.
The Facebook post called Clark "an advocate of fiscally responsible government, which led to numerous successive county tax cuts and one of the few AAA county bond ratings in the State of Texas."
In recent years, he served as the chairman of the Houston-Galveston Area Council's Transportation Policy Council, which helps direct millions of dollars of grant funding to mobility projects around the Greater Houston area. He served on the Urban Counties Policy Committee for 17 years and the Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership Political Protocol Committee for 18 years.
Clark was married to his wife, Sherry, for 34 years. They had seven children together.
Outside of politics, Clark and his family raised horses and livestock and were avid horticulturists, according to his death announcement.
In 2020, Clark was diagnosed with bladder cancer. He underwent chemotherapy and ultimately had the organ removed. Earlier this year, he suffered serious injuries, including a broken hip, in a fall and was left mostly homebound by the injury.
No service announcements had been announced as of Monday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.