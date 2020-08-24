GALVESTON
Residents and vacationers prepared Monday for the possibility of evacuation in anticipation of a possible mid-week hurricane as Tropical Storm Laura spun near Cuba and forecasters expected it would strengthen overnight.
Meanwhile, officials planned for a process complicated this year by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
No mandatory evacuations had been called Monday, but that could change very early Tuesday if Laura's forecast track shifts westward, putting its projected landfall closer to Galveston County, officials said.
Leaders are expecting the basic process of hurricane evacuation to look largely the same as normal years but will keep people separated as much as possible to account for the ongoing spread of the coronavirus.
The pandemic is making the possibility of evacuating different for some.
People with their own vehicles can isolate inside their cars, but some people usually need assistance to escape farther inland in the event of a storm.
People who need help evacuating must register with the state to get a spot on state-funded buses that will drive people to shelters, Galveston city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
“To the extent possible, they’re spacing people on the buses,” Barnett said.
The state will provide more than the normal number of buses to give people space, she said.
The state also has arranged for hotel rooms to house evacuees this year instead of using a communal shelter, she said.
“It’s not a bunch of people staying in the same place,” Barnett said.
People who are self-isolating because they’ve tested positive for the coronavirus, or have been exposed to someone who has, will need to stay as separated from others as possible, said Ashley Tompkins, spokeswoman for the Galveston County Health District.
They should continue isolating during the evacuation and when they arrive at their final destination, she said.
“As much as possible, stay in a specific room and away from other people and pets in the home,” Tompkins said. “If possible, use a separate bathroom.”
If people who have tested positive for COVID-19 need to be around people or animals — in vehicles or at evacuation destinations — they should wear cloth face coverings, Tompkins said.
Owners of The Meridian Galveston, 2228 Seawall Blvd., a skilled-nursing facility, already were making plans to evacuate Monday afternoon, though there wasn’t a mandatory evacuation order, Executive Director Kathy Thurman said.
“They feel that it’s best, as a nursing home, to be able to get ahead of the traffic storm to be able to get our residents to higher ground,” Thurman said.
Staff members will take residents to a sister facility in Katy, Thurman said.
The facility’s management isn’t as worried about the actual storm as they are about the aftereffects of a hurricane, such as loss of electricity.
“We’re just trying to cover all the bases,” Thurman said.
No residents or staff at the facility have tested positive for the coronavirus, so staff doesn’t have to worry about transporting a COVID-19-positive patient, Thurman said.
But, like the state-assisted evacuation, residents will be spaced out in buses, Thurman said.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, officials had announced voluntary evacuations of Galveston's West End and anticipated a voluntary order for Bolivar Peninsula.
