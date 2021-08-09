GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch will postpone some non- urgent medical procedures to make sure its hospitals have space to accommodate patients seeking COVID-19 treatment, officials said.
The news of the postponement came hours after Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday asked hospitals around the state to put off elective surgeries to make room for COVID patients and also appealed for out-of-state help to fight the third wave of COVID-19 in Texas.
Medical branch CEO Tim Harlin confirmed the cancellation plans in a statement to The Daily News on Monday evening.
“At this time, we are postponing non-urgent elective cases that require an inpatient bed post-operation,” Harlin said. “We are currently not planning on canceling out-patient elective surgery, as we have plenty of PPE and many patients that have already delayed care for months.
“We monitor the situation closely through our incident command center and are working hard to balance the needs of patients with and without COVID,” he said.
In a statement released after 5 p.m. Monday, Abbott said he had sent a letter to the Texas Hospital Association asking hospitals to voluntarily postpone elective medical procedures, for which a delay will not result in loss of life or the deterioration of a patient’s condition, to increase hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients.
Abbott’s request came as a county-owned hospital in Houston raised tents to accommodate its COVID-19 overflow. Private hospitals in Harris county already were requiring their staff to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Meantime, the Dallas school district announced Monday it would require students and staff to wear face masks starting Tuesday. The Houston school district already announced a mask mandate for its students and staff later this week if its board approves.
The highly contagious delta variant is fueling the wave.
Abbott has directed the Texas Department of State Health Services to use staffing agencies to find additional medical staff from beyond the state’s borders as the delta wave began to overwhelm its current staffing resources.
Hospital officials in Houston said last week area hospitals with beds had insufficient numbers of nurses to serve them.
On Monday, there were 133 people with COVID-19 being treated in Galveston County hospitals, including 39 people in local intensive care units, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council. The same number of people were hospitalized Sunday.
The last time more people were hospitalized in the county on a single day was 134 people Jan. 8, according to the advisory council.
Rates have reached points that would have resulted in mandatory COVID precautions in earlier days of the pandemic. Over the last 12 days, more than 15 percent of people hospitalized in Trauma Service Area R have been diagnosed with COVID, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The trauma service area includes Galveston County and eight other counties in coastal and Southeast Texas.
Last year, such a streak would have resulted in the mandatory closures of bars, capacity restrictions at restaurants and directions to hospitals to limit elective procedures.
Abbott has since lifted the mandatory rollback orders and vowed not to reinstate them.
Abbott also directed the state health department and the Texas Division of Emergency Management to open additional COVID-19 antibody infusion centers to treat patients not needing hospital care and expand COVID-19 vaccine availability to the state’s underserved communities. He also announced about $267 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits. That was on top of the $3.9 billion in benefits previously allocated since April 2020.
The governor is taking action short of lifting his emergency order banning county and local government entities from requiring the wearing of masks and social distancing to lower the COVID-19 risk. Abbott has said repeatedly that Texans have the information and intelligence to make their own decisions on what steps to take to protect their health and the health of those around them.
In his statement, Harlin said the medical branch already had doubled its monoclonal antibody regiments — a kind of therapeutic procedure — to keep infected people out of the hospital.
“We want what (Abbott) wants: optimal care for our communities during a trying time,” Harlin said.
Meantime, one of Houston’s two county-owned hospitals was pitching tents to accommodate its COVID-19 overflow. Harris Health System and Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital in northeastern Houston added nearly 2,000 square feet of medical tents in the hope of taking control of the anticipated increase in patient volume and keep staff and non-COVID-19 patients safe.
Last week, Houston area officials said the wave of delta variant infections so strained the area’s hospitals that some patients had to be transferred out of the city, with one being sent to North Dakota.
In Dallas, the superintendent of the state’s second-largest public school system announced Monday the district would require masks and social distancing starting Tuesday — Abbott’s ban notwithstanding.
At a news conference, Dallas schools Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said the school district’s legal advisors assured that Abbott’s order does not limit the district’s rights as an employer and educational institution to establish reasonable and necessary safety rules for its staff and students.
The superintendent of the Houston school district, the state’s largest, announced last week the district would require masks and social distancing in the district’s schools effective upon district board approval Thursday. A group of parents sued the Houston Independent School District over the weekend, challenging the requirements.
The rolling two-week daily average of new COVID-19 cases has increased by 165 percent to 8,533, according to Johns Hopkins University research data. About 45 percent of the state’s population has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Daily News reporter John Wayne Ferguson and AP correspondent Terry Wallace contributed to this article.
