Question of the Week: Now that the federal government has declared it a public health emergency, are you worried about the U.S. monkeypox outbreak? Aug 7, 2022

The federal government declared a public health emergency Thursday to bolster the response to the monkeypox outbreak that has infected more than 7,100 Americans. Two probable cases have been reported in Galveston County so far.

The Question of the Week is: Now that the federal government has declared it a public health emergency, are you worried about the U.S. monkeypox outbreak?
