GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District on Thursday will expand public availability of COVID-19 vaccinations to include people 65 and older and those with chronic medical conditions.
The health district announced Wednesday it would begin scheduling appointments for people qualified to received vaccinations under the first two phases of the state's distribution plan.
The group includes health-care workers and people in high-risk groups.
Vaccinations have been occurring in Galveston since Dec. 15, but so far have mostly been given to health-care workers. Last week, some local pharmacies and medical providers began receiving the COVID vaccine developed by drugmaker Moderna.
The Moderna drug is easier to store than another vaccine developed by Pfizer. Its arrival foreshadowed the start of more widespread vaccinations outside of health care settings.
The health district has about 100 doses of the vaccine it can administer Thursday, district spokeswoman Ashley Tompkins said.
A website managed by the Texas Department of State Health Services lists 10 approved vaccine providers in the county, including the health district, the University of Texas Medical Branch and four H-E-B pharmacies.
The state's website doesn't say which phase of availability each distribution site is in, or how many doses of the vaccine each site has available.
The health district's announcement came less than a day after top Texas health officials urged health-care providers across the state to administer more vaccines more quickly.
Texas has received about 1.2 million doses of vaccines to distribute. But as of Tuesday only about 163,700 doses had been administered, according to the state health department.
About 3,000 doses had been administered in Galveston County as of Tuesday, according to the state health department.
In a tweet Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said that vaccines were "sitting on hospital shelves" instead of being given to vulnerable Texans. About the same time, Texas Health Commissioner John Hellerstedt issued a public statement urging providers to administer all of their shots with "deliberate speed."
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require recipients to receive two doses about a month apart. Officials from the health district and the University of Texas Medical Branch have said they were not reserving shots for a second round of doses, but as of last week had not received a second shipment of vaccines to provide the second doses.
A second round of doses for people vaccinated with the earliest shots are supposed to begin next week, officials said.
