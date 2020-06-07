GALVESTON
If the flood of evictions Leslie Burgoyne expected after a coronavirus-related moratorium expired isn't here yet, her current caseload will keep her busy enough until it arrives.
“I’ve gotten quite a few intakes this week, but it mostly seems to be people that were behind on rent when the pandemic started,” said Burgoyne, managing attorney at Lone Star Legal Aid’s Galveston office. “It hasn’t yet been that wave I was expecting, but I think that wave will come next week or the week after.”
Lone Star Legal Aid is a statewide service providing counsel to low-income Texans.
The state-imposed moratorium on evictions for those behind on rent payments because of the COVID-19 shutdown officially ended May 18, a brief respite for those who lost jobs or work hours because of the pandemic.
During the moratorium, evictions couldn’t move through the courts.
Since then, however, both Burgoyne and several county constable offices have seen an uptick of cases — mostly landlords catching up on delayed cases — but nowhere near the avalanche some expected.
“Actually, we’ve kind of picked back up where we left off,” said Paul Edinburgh, who oversees eviction notices for Galveston County Constable Precinct 2. “We haven’t had much of an influx. We were anticipating one, and it’s been steady every day, but it’s kind of the same as before.”
Galveston County’s justice of the peace courts have received an influx of new eviction filings since reopening this week, Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Judge Michael Nelson said.
And the influx could increase in coming weeks, he added.
In Nelson’s Galveston court, officials were handling about 15 cases before the coronavirus outbreak and have received 23 since reopening, Nelson said. The precinct’s Santa Fe branch had 25 pending cases.
“Within the next month, I’m expecting somewhere between 60 and 75 additional cases,” he said. “It will be tough, but we will handle it.”
Similarly, other courts also have received an influx of filings since reopening, Nelson said.
Precinct 1 has seen 25 more cases, Precinct 3 has seen another 36 cases, all but doubling what they had before the pandemic, Nelson said.
That will eventually make its way through the constables’ offices and eventually to lower-income renters, Burgoyne said.
In Burgoyne’s mind, this could eventually exacerbate the pandemic as a whole.
“Once that eviction is filed against them, you can’t get approved hardly anywhere,” she said. “Homelessness is going to go up so much, which is a concern for the pandemic. They cannot maintain social distancing measures when they’re living dorm style.”
The federal government has halted evictions until Aug. 23 for properties covered by federally backed mortgages — generally low-income housing.
But evictions are seven times as prevalent for renters as for homeowners, according to the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University. And in Texas, 65 percent of renters work in the accommodation and food services industry, hit hard by the COVID-19 shutdown.
