KEMAH
The clock is ticking and it’s time to get ready.
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry joined other local officials and Clear Channel Outdoor, an advertising company, in Kemah on Tuesday to urge people to begin making preparations for the 2021 hurricane season.
Behind Henry, a digital billboard featured a countdown clock, that will tick down the minutes until the June 1 start of Atlantic hurricane season.
Clear Channel provides free billboard space to the county for the countdown and other public safety messages during hurricane season, which runs through Nov. 30.
“It’s that time of year again,” Henry said. “As everyone who lived here in 2020 knows, we had so many named storms we kind of lost track. This year, we have to make sure we stay prepared.”
He urged county residents to review evacuation plans, especially if their evacuation routes go through construction areas on state Highway 146 and Interstate 45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.