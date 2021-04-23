Thomas N. Benford, a native of Texas City and 1995 graduate of La Marque High School, was named the new president and chief operation officer of Coca-Cola Beverages Florida on April 15, said J. Katrinda McQueen, vice president of communications.
Benford, who joined Coke Florida in 2015, previously served as the company's executive vice president and chief commercial officer. In his new role, Benford will oversee end-to-end commercial operations including planning, customer management, field sales, product supply, risk management, sustainability and facilities management.
“Coke Florida will continue to build on its solid foundation, developing strong partnerships and innovating the way we interact with our customers and consumers," Benford said. "We will also continue our commitment to being a strong contributor to the Florida economy and the communities where we operate.”
Benford, who also was the salutatorian of his high school class, holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and undergraduate degrees in economics and computational and applied mathematics from Rice University.
— Angela Wilson
