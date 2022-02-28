Until Wednesday, students from across the state have a chance to become published authors or illustrators — while breaking an official Guinness World Record in the process.
The iWrite literary organization, a nonprofit that helps develop writing-friendly curriculums and facilitates writing opportunities for students, and The Bryan Museum are sponsoring the I Am Texas contest, which aims to publish 1,000 student-created short stories, poems and illustrations in a 7-foot book, also titled “I Am Texas,” that will set the Guinness record for Largest Published Book.
“This really comes down to how fundamentally important literacy truly is,” says Melissa Williams Murphy, founder of iWrite and executive director of The Bryan Museum.
The contest is free and open to students from grades 3-12; registration is available through iamtx.org. Organizers are working in concert with Brad Meltzer and Christopher Eliopoulos, creators of the “Ordinary People Change the World” series, which highlights the achievements of a wide range of notable people such as Jackie Robinson, Albert Einstein and Dolly Parton.
Eliopoulos will illustrate the cover of the “I Am Texas” book, which will be on display at The Bryan Museum starting in November. Competition can be a useful strategy in getting kids excited about writing, Murphy said.
“The number-one thing that children want to be when they grow up now is an influencer,” she said. “It’s not a scientist or a teacher or a doctor or a lawyer; it’s an influencer. That right there, as scary as that might sound, that also goes to show what really sells and what gets people to become aware.
“We realized that we were going to need to do something big, something flashy, something competitive to really take what we were doing to the next level,” Murphy added.
It doesn’t get more next-level than the “Guinness Book of World Records,” of course. Murphy said iWrite and the museum have been talking for close to two years, negotiating the contracts and technicalities that come along with an official world-record attempt.
For the record-breaker, Murphy has enlisted a company that restores Bibles to create the spine of the book, which will be sewn by hand.
“I mean, it’s fascinating, all of the details that go into this by certain professionals,” she said.
All submissions must fall under the “I am Texas” theme, which Murphy says is loose and inclusive by design, dovetailing with the museum’s mission to share the story of Texas and the American West with the next generation. She hopes the finished product — all 1,000 stories, poems and art pieces — will reflect the diversity of modern-day Texas, especially its young people.
“That’s what we want kids to see: that there is a place for everyone in the story of Texas,” Murphy said. “I mean, the story of Texas is so diverse when it comes to why we are the way we are and where we came from.
“That is another piece in this: that we hope kids can feel confident because they know that everybody matters, and we want all stories,” she added. “All stories are welcome.”
The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation will award $5,000 to three schools participating in the contest, as well as 15 individual classroom awards of $250. Individual prizes of $2,000 will go to the top illustrator and authors of the best poem and short story; several $20,000 scholarships to Schreiner University in Kerrville — students and faculty there will act as judges — also will be awarded.
