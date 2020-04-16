GALVESTON
A partnership of local and regional organizations on Friday are giving 1,200 frozen meals and fresh produce to hospitality workers who have lost their jobs in the COVID-19 crisis.
The groups will distribute 150 boxes Friday, each with eight pre-made frozen meals and fresh produce to people who aren’t working because of social distancing measures that have restricted the food and hospitality industry, Galveston Restaurant Group President Johnny Smecca said.
People can go to Mario’s Seawall Italian Restaurant, 628 Seawall Blvd., between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to pick up meal boxes. The boxes will be given out on a first-come-first-served basis. Mario’s is a Galveston Restaurant Group restaurant.
The meals will be distributed curbside and without people having to get out of their cars. People will need to present a pay stub with the name of the restaurant, hotel, catering service, banquet venue, sports venue or convention center where they had been employed.
The meals are made available through a partnership of nonprofit Second Servings of Houston, energy company Hess Corp., Galveston Restaurant Association and food distribution company Sysco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.