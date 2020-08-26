GALVESTON
If Hurricane Laura turns out the lights, it could be at least a few days before power is restored in Galveston County, officials said.
Wednesday morning brought forecasts that Laura’s most dangerous threats were moving east of Galveston County. But those forecasts also continued to predict that parts of Galveston County could record sustained winds of more than 40 mph — which brings the possibility of widespread power outages in the area by this morning.
If there are widespread outages, it could take days for crews to restore power, said Eric Paul, a spokesman for Texas-New Mexico Power.
“I’m not going to give you a time, because we don’t know what the storm is going to do,” Paul said Wednesday. “It’s not unusual for storms to not seem so bad and then hit us bad. Until after, we won’t know. Our crews will start assessing damage and finding out how much damage we have once it’s safe to do so.”
If power is out this morning, companies will try to announce a general plan to restore power by this afternoon, Paul said. Texas-New Mexico Power’s policy is to prioritize repairs in ways that restore power first to critical infrastructure, like hospitals, before moving onto residential repairs.
In places where power might be out to a single home in a neighborhood, customers might have to wait longer for crews to fix their problems, Paul said.
Three power companies service parts of Galveston County — Texas-New Mexico Power, Entergy and CenterPoint Energy. All of the companies said in interviews and news releases they had crews staged and ready to respond once the storm passes.
Some of the highest winds from the storm were forecasted for Bolivar Peninsula, and it’s possible that the storm could tear down power lines, said Stuart Barrett, Entergy’s vice president of customer service.
In that situation, it’s important that people refrain from touching or attempting to move power lines and they should treat them like they’re still electrified, Barrett said
The company has thousands of employees on standby to start restoring power, Barrett said.
“We’ve done this before,” Barrett said. “We have significant plans that we’ve already enacted, given the lead time of this storm. We’ve been through Rita, we’ve been through Ike and we’ll get through this together.”
In a new release, CenterPoint Energy, which services Galveston Island and western parts of Galveston County, said that people should plan to be without power for up to a week if wind speeds reach 79 mph.
Galveston City Manager Brian Maxwell said he had been in constant contact with CenterPoint. Maxwell guessed that, based on Wednesday forecasts, power would not be out for more than a few days.
“If poles are down, that’s going to take a little longer,” Maxwell said. “Otherwise, they’re going to start exercising switches and getting power back on. In an absolute worst-case scenario, it’s two or three days.”
