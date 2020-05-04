GALVESTON
A Galveston Police Department sergeant arrested three times last week was indefinitely suspended by Police Chief Vernon Hale on Friday, the police department announced Monday.
Justin Popovich, 38, of Galveston, was arrested Thursday and charged with stalking, according to the police department. His bond was denied and he was still in custody Monday morning in the Galveston County Jail.
The stalking arrest was one of three times Popovich was arrested last week, and the fourth time he was arrested since January.
A grand jury in January indicted Popovich on domestic violence charges. He was accused of hitting, pushing and choking a woman in two different incidents in 2019. After being indicted and charged in January, Popovich was released on bond and ordered to stay away from the woman.
Last week, he was accused of twice violating the bond orders and charged with stalking after approaching the woman again, police said.
The process of firing a police officer is dictated by state law. Under the Texas Local Government Code, a police chief may suspend an officer for violating civil service rules.
Popovich, who joined the police department in 2003, was placed on paid leave in October 2019 and was placed on unpaid administrative leave after being indicted in January.
A suspension can either be up to 15 days or indefinite. An indefinite suspension is equivalent to dismissal, according to the local government code.
State laws allow officers to appeal suspensions.
The Galveston County District Attorney's Office has filed a motion to revoke Popovich's bond. A bond hearing was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but had been reset to May 11, according to court records.
