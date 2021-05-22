GALEVSTON
First responders continued Saturday morning to look for two men missing in Galveston Bay near the causeway and Tiki Island.
About 6:15 p.m. Friday, Galveston Fire Department responded to a report of a possible drowning near the causeway, Battalion Chief Tim Johnson said.
Galveston Fire Department, Galveston Police Department, Galveston Island Beach Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the rescue call.
The Galveston Fire Department launched a boat to look for a swimmer and found a boat taking in water.
Some nearby anglers helped three people off the boat. One of the three was wearing a life jacket, officials said.
Two men, 26 and one 46, were missing. The rescue efforts continued until 8:10 p.m. Friday, then the rescue turned into a recovery search, Johnson said. Identities of the two missing men and the three rescues people were not available.
Conditions were rough Friday evening with higher than normal tides. Water on the Tiki Island side of the causeway was rougher than on the Offatts Bayou side, officials said.
