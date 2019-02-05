TEXAS CITY
A Texas City woman used a scooter to bludgeon a machete-wielding clown Friday as she defended herself during an attempted robbery, police said.
Two men were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery in connection with the incident, police said.
Luis Jiminez, 32, of Texas City, and Jose Lugo, 35, of La Marque, were both being held at the Galveston County Jail on $100,000 bonds, according to court records.
A Texas City couple was sitting in a pickup truck in front of their home in the 500 block 13th Street North about 2:20 a.m. Friday when they were approached by two men who had parked in their driveway, according to a police complaint.
The men were wearing white clown masks with orange hair and red noses, police said.
One of the masked men threatened the man in the driver's seat of the truck with a machete and said "you're gonna give it up or I'm gonna cut you," according to the complaint.
As that happened, the driver fought back and told the woman passenger to get out of the truck and find a weapon, according to the complaint.
The woman found a child's scooter, according to the complaint.
She beat the two men with the scooter, causing them to run back to their car and flee, according to the complaint. As they fled, one of the men dropped a machete, which the truck driver picked up, according to the complaint.
The woman used the scooter to break at least one of the car's window, according to the complaint.
Jiminez and Lugo were taken into custody shortly after officers arrived, police said. The victims were not injured during the robbery, police said.
(2) comments
Only in Texas City!
God forgive me, please....I haven't laughed this hard in years, although it's DEFINITELY in poor taste to laugh about attempted robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon!!! I just can't help it.....shame on me, but....
These two morons brought a machete to a kiddy scooter fight, and LOST!!!!!!!
[beam][beam][beam][beam]
They're lucky.
It will only cost each of them 10 grand to get out of jail on bail.
Had they attacked several people I can think of in the same manner, they'd have been spending 10 grand for a funeral and coffin that they'd never get out of........
Now, for the 'bail inequities' lawsuit, how about these two losers - is there a stupidity exemption in there somewhere...??? [huh]
