FRIENDSWOOD
The city will spend about $1.8 million on road reconstruction projects this year in keeping with a recommendation to prevent streets from degrading, funded in large part by money from sales taxes, officials said.
A recent study by data-collection firm Infrastructure Management Services created a five-year plan for repairing and reconstructing streets to keep them from deteriorating, City Engineer Patrick Donart said.
City officials since at least 2016 have been planning to improve the city’s nearly 190 miles of streets. Voters in May 2016 approved a 3/8-cent sales tax increase meant to provide additional revenues for maintenance and repairs to streets and sidewalks.
The city has about $900,000 from that revenue source, Donart said.
The first streets due for reconstruction include Winding Way, Spreading Oaks Avenue, Falling Leaf Drive, Wilderness Trail, Moore Road and Clearview Avenue, Donart said.
