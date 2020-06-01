GALVESTON
Pre-registration is open for summer programs through the city of Galveston Parks and Recreation Department.
Registration will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday at the McGuire-Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St., and the Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St.
For information, call 409-797-3700 (McGuire-Dent) or 409-797-3715 (Wright Cuney).
— Angela Wilson
