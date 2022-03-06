Texas City ISD mask mandate

Students at Roosevelt-Wilson Elementary School in Texas City wear their masks as they wait in the car-rider line after the first day of school Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Masks are essential to keeping students in the classroom rather than quarantined because of exposure, as happened often last year, spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

Galveston County is among a handful of Texas counties still considered high risk by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the agency announced loosened mask guidance for many areas of the country last week.

For about half of the counties in the country, which contain 70 percent of the American population, the agency advised that people could unmask indoors, but it continued to recommend indoor masking for some areas like Galveston County.

The Question of the Week is: Do you feel comfortable enough to stop masking and social distancing?

• Yes, finally

• Yes, but I felt that way long ago

• No, it's still too soon

 
(5) comments

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

The drop in new cases is precipitous, and it looks like deaths are finally falling as well. My job removed the mask mandate last Friday. I know that my workplace is one of the most vaccinated places around, so I'm comfortable there. And I'm fully vaccinated. So, I'm OK with this.

But I'll add that some folks at work, and out in the world, will still continue to wear their masks. These people may be immunocompromised, or in households with small children who can't be vaccinated. And I'll continue to respect that. At the farmers market on Sunday, an elderly lady in line in front of me had her mask on, so I respected that by giving her some extra space. It costs nothing to respect someone's personal space.

Caveat - COVID isn't gone. It will be back with new variants, perhaps forever. We'll need to evaluate those variants as they occur.

Yay for cautious optimism.[unsure]

AJ LeBlanc

[thumbup]

Mary Lofaro

[thumbup]

James Lippert

Some local political entities, such as the San Leon MUD, still hiding being COVID as their excuse for not holding Public Meetings. Time is over for that nonsense!

Carlos Ponce

I stopped masking and social distancing back in 2020 unless mandated by an establishment. As CDC director Rochelle P. Walensky said, "The overwhelming number of deaths, over 75%, occurred in people who had at least four comorbidities." Then the powers that be sent her to the woodshed for telling the truth and she walked it back. That was not science, that was coercion.

If a person had a pre-existing medical condition that would mandate mask wearing and social distancing then do so. But most didn't need to. In fact, many had the Chinese virus and never knew it. They could have tested for antibodies but the Liberal mindset thinks "one size fits all". MASKS FOR EVERYONE, EVERYONE SOCIAL DISTANCE, EVERYONE GET A SHOT!!!!

Instead of SCIENCE, they used $CIENCE.

