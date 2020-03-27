GALVESTON
The wait for a return of cruise ships to Galveston is going to be longer than originally planned as the coronavirus pandemic plays out.
Royal Caribbean Cruises won’t start offering trips again from Galveston or other ports until at least the middle of May, the company announced this week. Royal Caribbean operates two ships out of the Port of Galveston and at the beginning of the year, before coronavirus fears, the company planned to make 123 sailings out of Galveston.
Royal Caribbean won’t begin offering cruises again until at least May 12, the company said. The company on March 13 announced it would suspend global cruises for 30 days and return in the middle of April.
According to the Port of Galveston’s cruise call calendar, there were 22 scheduled Royal Caribbean cruises from the port between March 13 and May 12. The missed dates represent 17 percent of the scheduled Royal Caribbean cruises out of Galveston this year.
Carnival Cruise Line, which operates three ships out of the Port of Galveston, signaled Friday that it might also be contemplating a delay in its return. Like Royal Caribbean, Carnival already had announced plans to suspend cruises through April 13.
Carnival planned to announce a decision about its return to operations on Friday morning, but later moved its plan for an announcement to Monday. Carnival had 181 cruises from Galveston planned through 2020, and already has canceled 17.
Port of Galveston officials previously said the month-long suspension of cruises would cost the port about $1.6 million in revenue.
The port on Friday said it still was analyzing the effect the longer shutdown by Royal Caribbean would have on revenues, port spokeswoman Cristina Galego said.
The Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting Tuesday. The wharves board is scheduled to receive an update on the financial effects the pandemic has had on cruise customers, according to its agenda.
Galego did not respond to a question about the status of Royal Caribbean’s new $100 million cruise terminal that crews were expected to begin building this year.
But the wharves board also is scheduled to talk about spending money on two items directly related to the new Royal Caribbean cruise terminal at Pier 10. The first item would pay a company up to $349,830 to perform engineering work on at Pier 10 and Pier 12.
The other, if approved, would provide a blanket easement for CenterPoint Energy to allow for an electrical distribution facility needed for the new terminal.
