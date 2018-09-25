TEXAS CITY
A Texas City woman accused of ambushing a former boyfriend’s mother and sister outside their home faces several felony charges, police said.
Crystal Loatman-Clark, 39, is accused of lying in wait outside an apartment armed with a shotgun and firing at the man’s relatives when they stepped outside, police said
No one was injured in the shooting, police said.
Loatman-Clark was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of evading arrest or detention, according to a police complaint released Monday.
The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 7500 block of Emmett F. Lowry Expressway where the former boyfriend and his relatives live, police said.
Loatman-Clark and her boyfriend of one year had broken up three days before the shooting, police said.
On Friday, Loatman-Clark texted to a friend a picture of herself armed with a shotgun waiting outside the apartment and said she intended to hurt the older woman, police allege. The friend called the man’s mother to warn her of what was waiting outside, police said.
After receiving the phone call, the mother and her daughter left the apartment to investigate, police said. Loatman-Clark got out of an SUV, fired at them once and sped away, police allege.
Police stopped Loatman-Clark in the 3500 block of 25th Ave. N after chasing her about 17 blocks, police said. There was a shotgun in the SUV, police said.
Loatman-Clark’s bond was set at $25,000, according to court records. She was no longer in custody at the Galveston County Jail as of Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.