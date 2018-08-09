GALVESTON
A man arrested in Galveston on Tuesday is accused of stealing a gun from a West End home and of desperately threatening a pet parrot as he tried to make a getaway, police said.
Jose Luis Aceituno Jr., 31, of Galveston, was arrested Tuesday and charged with burglary of a habitation, according to police.
The burglary happened about 10:30 p.m. in the 20 block of Back Bay Circle in Galveston, police said.
A woman told police she had arrived home to find a man standing in the house’s hallway, according to a police complaint. After she threatened to call police, the man grabbed a Quaker parrot that was inside the house and threatened to kill it, according to the complaint.
The man then left, and the woman discovered a pistol was missing from her bedroom, according to the complaint.
The man was stopped by police not long after leaving the house, police said. The pistol was found in the home’s back yard, according to the complaint.
The bird survived the ordeal.
“The parrot is fine and was not injured,” Galveston Police Department spokesman Capt. Joshua Schirard said.
Aceituno was held on $100,000 bond, and was in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Thursday evening, according to jail records.
