The Galveston Independent School District and the city of Galveston will hold a parade this Friday honoring class of 2011 Ball High School graduate and Super Bowl LV champion Mike Evans.
The parade will take place on Seawall Boulevard, starting at 6 p.m. at 45th Street and ending at 28th Street.
Evans, a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his family will be in attendance for the event. The parade will include the Ball High School band, cheerleaders, senior football players and additional participating members.
More than a dozen former NFL players who attended Ball High, including two-time Super Bowl champion Casey Hampton, will also be part of the parade.
