Motorists bearing signs of support staged a parade Thursday morning at The Resort at Texas City. Parade-goers honked their horns and held signs and balloons aloft as health care workers from the facility looked on.
The nursing home is the site of Galveston County’s largest concentrated coronavirus outbreak with over 80 people testing positive.
— Stuart Villanueva
