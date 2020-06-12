Public school administrators in districts across Galveston County spent their first weeks of summer in rounds of meetings, working feverishly to figure out logistics for the 2020-2021 school year.
Will schools resume classes in their regular buildings or will students continue their studies remotely? Will budgets support the purchase of enough electronic devices for all students to have access to a personal tablet or computer?
What will school look like in the fall in the year of COVID-19?
These questions have been investigated by task forces of teachers, administrators, parents and students assigned the complex task of coming up with alternatives after on-campus learning was abruptly interrupted in March by mandated health and safety measures.
“There’s a very clear understanding that next school year will be different and some of those differences are not entirely known,” said Monica Wagner, a teacher at a private pre-school, a trustee of the Galveston Independent School District and parent to four district students in elementary, middle and high school.
Wagner serves as chairwoman of the district’s curriculum committee, charged with developing possible scenarios for the new school year, depending on what guidelines come down from the Texas Education Agency and the state.
Progress of COVID-19 in Texas will be one consideration for the state along with proposed guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Guidelines from the state can be expected by July 1, Wagner said. Until then, the district’s 2020-21 School Year Return Task Force will continue to iron out details of four potential scenarios presented to the curriculum committee in a June 2 meeting.
THE NEW NORMAL
Headed by Audrey Torres, chief strategy and innovation officer for the district, who presented the plan last week, the task force sees four possible scenarios for returning to school.
The first would be a full return to on-site learning that could require physical modifications to meet distancing standards. Inherent in that plan are concerns over whether the state will limit class sizes to 10 to 15 students or require desks be placed 6 feet apart in all directions.
If the state lays down strict restrictions on class size that make it impossible for all students to attend school at the same time, the district could move to a hybrid scenario that would divide students into two groups, A and B, and bring each group on campus two days a week with three days of instruction remotely from home.
Teachers would use the fifth day each week to prepare online instruction for the following week and to catch up on grading and individual consultations with students.
A third model, assuming the state concludes it’s not safe to reconvene on campus, would be remote learning that, ideally, would provide online access through hotspots and personal devices for all students.
Concerns about the virtual model include the very real challenge of financial limitations on the purchase of needed electronics, officials said. A conservative estimate of the needs of the Galveston district, to ensure access by all students, will cost the district nearly $1.5 million, Torres said.
Even if the district doesn’t choose a virtual learning model, it will need more electronic devices to prepare for the future, Wagner said.
“That’s the world our children are growing up in,” Wagner said. “My feeling as a board member would be that maybe we do start out with a full start, but at some point if we have to shut our doors for a few weeks, we are more prepared.”
The same three options are also being considered by Texas City, Santa Fe and Clear Creek districts.
MORE OPTIONS
Galveston’s task force presented a fourth option called Parent Choice for remote or virtual learning at home that would lessen the requirements of classroom space if enough families opted for it and would provide students instruction and learning devices from the district. Students would be required to remain in the chosen program for an entire semester.
District administrators are concerned that a Parent Choice option might undermine accountability and attendance requirements that determine funding under state rules but is looking into it, Torres said.
Dickinson ISD wasn't ready to discuss particulars of its planning, district spokeswoman Tammy Dowdy said.
Districts are looking at their school calendars as well, considering whether to open earlier than usual.
Texas City would like some time to get all students back up to speed after the spring interruption in instruction, district spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said.
“We’d like to get face to face with our students to make sure they are truly grasping those concepts they need to know to be successful for the 2020-2021 school year,” Tortorici said. Principals and administrators met this week to discuss plans to be presented to the board of trustees.
At each district, parents have been asked to take surveys to indicate what they want to see happen in the upcoming year. Galveston’s first survey received 2,011 responses showing relatively equal support for a return to on-campus learning and a hybrid plan, except among 93 Spanish-speaking respondents who strongly favored remote/virtual learning.
A second survey will go out immediately following recommendations from the state in early July to help the district make final determinations, Wagner said.
“I hope all families will fill it out,” she said. “It’s really important to hear what they want.”
A SAFE PLACE TO BE
Overseeing her four children’s remote learning while working at home has given Wagner insight into the challenges facing parents and students — both at home and when and if they return to campus.
“I think most parents would say it has been stressful,” she said. “One thing I’ve seen is that my children’s teachers are all amazing.”
Her older children would prefer to be back on campus, learning with their peers rather than sitting at home alone answering questions and waiting for an electronic response, while one of her younger children has grumbled at times about the prospect of returning to school, she said.
Foremost among the district’s responsibilities is making remote learning uniform and available to everyone and, should a physical return be imminent, making it safe for students to return, she said.
“I would like for them to have time to deal with that social and emotional side of all this,” Wagner said. Separation anxiety among younger students may arise, and fear of the virus will be the elephant in the room for many students and teachers.
“How do you help those kids to feel that school is a safe place to be?”
(1) comment
Very tough decisions. I hope they can find a way to get the kids the education they need, without too much risk.
I have wondered if a school would end up like the nursing homes, with 1case infecting almost everybody else. You may put desks 6' apart, but keeping kids that far apart on a playground seems highly unlikely.
