Shriners Hospitals for Children on Thursday named Dr. Jong Lee as chief of staff for burns and to the Jim and Susan Clawson Endowed Chair, officials said.
Lee is a 21-year veteran of treating children with acute burns at Shriners, the hospital said.
Lee was born in Korea and moved to the United States when he was 13 years old. He began working with the University of Texas Medical Branch's Department of Surgery in 2002.
“As chief of burns, I would like to advance the hospital’s outreach and community clinics to the next level, and reach out to children in rural areas and in Central America,” Lee said. “We will continue Shriners Children’s record of providing exceptional care to children and their families regardless of their ability to pay.”
Lee is a lieutenant colonel in the 147th Medical Group of Texas Air National Guard and serves as a critical care air transport team member, Shriners said.
Lee also is a member of the American College of Surgeons and the International Society for Burn Injuries, Shriners said.
“We look forward to working with Dr. Lee in this leadership position,” Steve White, chairman of the hospital's board of governors said.
“He is a great surgeon who is dedicated to research and education, and will continue to support the tradition of excellent care here at Shriners Children’s Texas.”
