GALVESTON
One hundred and fifty people in Galveston County have died from complications related to the coronavirus, the Galveston County Health District announced on Friday.
The district announced that a man in his 60s died Oct. 12 and woman in her 70s died Oct. 10. According on the district’s count, the COVID-related deaths were the 149th and 150th to occur in the county since April 3.
They were the first COVID-19-related deaths to be reported by the health district since Oct. 7.
As of Friday, 17,286 Texans have died after being infected with COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Both people had unspecified preexisting conditions, according to the health district, which did not provide any other information about the two people.
Friday’s announcement was the second time that the health district reported the county passed the 150-death threshold. On Sept. 8, the health district announced 31 new deaths that occurred between April 17 and Aug. 13 that officials said were belatedly reported to the county by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
On Sept. 17, the district walked back that announcement and reduced the county death count to 139. District officials said the cases reported by the state health department were not county residents and should not have been counted.
Despite the district’s revision, an official count of Texas deaths published by the state health department tallies 168 deaths in Galveston County.
To date, 12,297 Galveston County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the health district. Of those, 11,522 people, or 93.6 percent, have recovered. As of Friday, 622 cases were still deemed active, and 150 people had died. Fifty-four deaths have been connected to people living in long-term care facilities.
Among Galveston County’s cities, League City has the most COVID-19-related deaths with 45 deaths. Texas City has 39 deaths and Galveston has 26 deaths.
According to previous reports by the health district, the county’s death rate spiked in April amid a series of infections at local long-term care facilities. Deaths began increasing at a higher rate in late June and early July but began to slow by the middle of August. To date, only three COVID-19 deaths have been reported in October.
Of the people who have died, 131 have been over the age of 60, and 96 people were Hispanic, according to the health district.
Recent weeks have seen a significant decrease in the reported number of active cases of COVID-19 in Galveston County. On Sept. 1, the county reported 2,299 active cases. On Oct. 1, active cases were at 1,021. As of Friday, there were 622 active cases.
About 4 percent of COVID-19 tests collected in Galveston County this week have been positive for the virus, according to the health district. There have been 93 new cases identified this week, according to the district.
The current weekly rate is the highest positivity rate reported in the county since the week of Aug. 23, when the positivity rate was about 5 percent and the district identified 188 new cases.
During the week of Oct. 11, the district identified about 200 news cases.
Because of the way the district reports new cases, positivity rates and new case totals from prior weeks are subject to significant changes as backlogged tests are put into the county’s reporting system.
