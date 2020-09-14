TEXAS CITY
The Salvation Army Galveston County will host an open house celebrating its new Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. today, Wednesday and Thursday at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City.
The new club is for children ages 6 to 12. Parents will have the opportunity to view the new facility and learn about the after-school program, which will be opening soon, according to the nonprofit.
Registration opportunities will be available, as well as pizza and prizes.
For information, contact Doug Smith at Doug.D.Smith@Uss.SalvationArmy.org or 409-457-9880.
— Angela Wilson
