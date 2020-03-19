HITCHCOCK
The Galveston County Fair & Rodeo, scheduled from April 17 to 25, and all events associated with it have been canceled, officials announced Thursday.
Organizers of the fair, which has been a tradition since 1938, cited efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus as the reason.
“We are following the Galveston County Health District’s strong encouragement of organizations and residents to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” organizers said in a statement.
“The CDC, as well as local, state and federal officials, recommend avoiding gatherings of 10 people or more, and there is evidence of community spread in Galveston County,” according to the statement.
The fair is an opportunity for local students to win scholarships and money for their efforts in raising livestock.
Earlier this month, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo canceled about a week into the event.
