Officially, city council races in Galveston aren’t between Democrats and Republicans. When voters fill out their ballots for the mayor and city council, there is no R or D next to candidates’ names to indicate which way their personal politics might swing.
This year’s race for mayor, however, is now being colored as a red versus blue matchup, after the Galveston County Republican Party threw its public support, and advertising machine, behind mayoral candidate Roger “Bo” Quiroga.
Quiroga said he’d merely accepted a no-strings-attached offer of help, but the head of the county GOP said the aid was in keeping with a party strategy to build influence on the municipal level.
Last weekend, some voters in the county received a text message from Galveston County Republican Party Chairman Pat McGinnis, urging them to vote for Quiroga over Galveston mayor pro tem Craig Brown in the coming mayoral run-off election.
The message also included a picture of Quiroga next to the logo of the Galveston County Republican Party.
The ad appears to put Quiroga solidly on one side of the country’s political divide, but on Monday the former mayor said he wasn’t a Republican but was rather an “independent conservative” who simply accepted an offer of help because the county party offered it.
“Because of my record and being conservative, they wanted to support me,” Quiroga said. “Running the mayor’s race, you don’t want to exclude anybody because you need all the help you can get. It’s just allowing them to support me.
“If a Democrat organization came up to me and wanted to support me, I’d do the same,” Quiroga said. “I can’t afford to not get the support from everyone.”
It’s unclear how helpful the Republican Party’s push will be in a race that’s limited to just Galveston residents. While Republicans dominate countywide races and politics in the north parts of the county, Galveston still is somewhat of a Democratic stronghold.
In this year’s general election, president-elect Joe Biden received 55 percent of the vote, while President Donald Trump received 43 percent in the city of Galveston.
Receiving Republican Party support doesn’t mean people should consider him a Republican, Quiroga said. He said he agreed with Republican stances on lowering taxes and opposing abortion but balked when asked whether he supported other parts of the party’s official platform.
The Texas Republican Party’s approved platform includes positions that call for the elimination of municipal regulations on short-term rentals, the repeal of environmental protection laws and the dissolution of the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association.
It also calls for abolishing unions and an end of collective bargaining for police unions. Quiroga said it would be ill-advised for him to to support those items because one of his most notable endorsements is from the Galveston Municipal Police Association.
“Why would I do something like that when I get the endorsement of the municipal association,” Quiroga said. He said there were no strings attached to the Republican Party’s help.
People who saw the ad wouldn’t necessarily expect him to support all the Republican party’s platform items or that the party expected him to necessarily support the whole platform, he said.
The campaign ad drew objection from Brown, who accused the county party of interfering in an election that should be influenced only by local groups and local voters.
“I think that is doing a disservice to this community,” Brown said. “Local politics, especially here in Galveston, has a tradition of being nonpartisan, and that’s the way it should be. To turn this in to a partisan contest, I just don’t think it’s good for the community.”
No laws require local races to be nonpartisan, but they lack the party influence inherent to county, state and national elections. Unlike those elections, parties don’t recruit candidates, there are no party primary races or any party labels on ballots.
Although uncommon, the county GOP’s plug for Quiroga wasn’t the first time in recent years that municipal candidates closely associated with major political parties.
Former Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough was the county’s Democratic Party judge for 15 years before he moved over to city politics. In 2012, former Mayor Joe Jaworski received public endorsements from U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee and state Rep. Sylvester Turner, both of whom are Democrats.
Newly elected Galveston City Councilwoman Marie Robb once ran an unsuccessful campaign to be the Galveston County Republican Party Chairwoman, and incumbent Councilman John Paul Listowski once ran in a Republican primary for county commissioner.
Bill Quiroga, another recently elected councilman and Roger Quiroga’s brother, once ran as the Libertarian candidate for county judge but disqualified himself from the contest after voting in the Republican primary election.
What’s different this year is the active involvement of the county party in the city races. McGinnis, the party chairman, said it was part of a strategy the party was using to influence more local elections.
“It is no secret that the Democrat Party has been very active in Harris County races, and now they are expanding out into surrounding Houston metro cities and counties,” McGinnis said. “Therefore, we are being proactive to highlight and support local candidates who are Republicans and who are facing known Democrats or left-wing politicians.”
McGinnis said the party reached out to Quiroga to offer support and he didn’t solicit it himself.
Brown has never publicly identified himself as a Democrat, he said. He said Monday he had voted for both Republican and Democratic candidates in past elections.
“I’m really an independent voter,” Brown said. “I’ve voted in different elections for different parties. To be successful here in Galveston, you need to represent the constituents. Infrastructure and all of the issues that are so important to this community are non-partisan.”
Election day is Dec. 15. Early voting begins Monday.
