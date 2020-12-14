GALVESTON
A Texas appeals court on. Monday denied a request to reconsider a decision requiring the county to pay more than $60,000 to a probate judge.
A three-judge panel from the 14th Court of Appeals denied a motion for a rehearing in the county's legal fight with Probate Judge Kimberly Sullivan.
The county sought a rehearing after the appeals court upheld a lower court's decision in a pay dispute with Sullivan. The dispute began in 2014 when the county removed a $5,000 budget line from Sullivan's court budget.
Sullivan sued over the removal, claiming county commissioners didn't have that power. A district court ruled in her favor in 2018 and ordered the county to restore the budget line and pay Sullivan $60,000 in attorneys fees. The appeals court upheld the ruling in September.
The county in October asked for a new hearing in front of the appeals court, asserting the appeals court judges erred. The county argued the court didn't have the legal power to restore the budget line. Only legislative bodies, such as commissioners court, can approve budgets, the county's attorneys argued.
The appeals court denied the motion for a rehearing on Dec. 2 in a one-sentence order. The judges didn't address the county's arguments. Commissioners discussed the denial in an executive session Monday but took no action.
County officials previously have said they might appeal the decision to the Texas Supreme Court.
(2) comments
So a 5000 dollar budget line item has turned into a 60,000 dollar debt. Not only has the county lost every round but now they want to double down and go to the Texas Supreme Court. Way to go judge Henry, way to recklessly blow through our tax money. As a Galveston county tax payer, I say take your loss and let this one go. Quit wasting time and money.
You may want to review this story in the GDN.
https://www.galvnews.com/news/article_889e8497-9a99-556f-bd49-cb3dcc9dfcac.html
Also how much did the Galveston County Commissioners pay for lawyers to represent Galveston County. Unless they represented themselves, it was not free.
So it was $60,000, plus lawyers fees for Galveston County lawyers.
