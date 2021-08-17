LA MARQUE
Lydia Rodriguez, 42, who was hospitalized more than a month ago with COVID-19, died Monday, relatives said.
Her husband, Lawrence, 49, had died Aug. 2 from complications of coronavirus infection.
The La Marque couple, both unvaccinated, had been hospitalized since mid-July, Lydia Rodriguez's cousin, Dottie Jones, said.
They had appealed to anyone who would listen to get vaccinated against the virus, Jones said.
"We are so thankful for the outpouring of love we have received during this time," Jones said. "Please vaccinate. It is our desire that no other family have to endure this preventable scenario."
The Rodriguezes and their four children had been careful, not going out much and masking, Jones said.
Before she'd been intubated, Lydia Rodriguez had asked a relative to tell her children to get vaccinated, Jones said.
The Rodriguez children, 18-year-old twins, a 16-year-old and an 11-year-old, also tested positive for COVID-19, but had either no or mild symptoms, she said.
