LEAGUE CITY
Galveston County’s biggest city will receive about almost $7 million in federal funding to buyout 15 homes, officials have announced.
The Texas General Land Office has approved $6.98 million for League City via a Hurricane Harvey grant program to buy 15 homes in flood-prone areas, officials with the office said.
“These recovery funds are critical to protecting lives, homes and businesses from future storms,” Commissioner George P. Bush said.
Hurricane Harvey struck the region in late August 2017, dropping more than 50 inches of rain on some parts of the county and flooding more than 20,000 homes.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development tabbed $5.67 billion for community development block grant disaster recovery funds after Hurricane Harvey struck Texas, officials said.
The land office is overseeing dispersal of those funds, officials said. About $413 million of that is set aside for infrastructure projects, officials said.
