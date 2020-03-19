When Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough on Tuesday ordered restaurants and bars to suspend service except for food takeout and delivery, Miller’s Seawall Grill, 1824 Seawall Blvd., had just received a truckload of perishable food to be used in the coming week.
By Wednesday, the restaurant’s owners, David LeBouef and Don Clark, and general manager Sherry Smith, had donated the entire truckload of fresh meat, vegetables, fruits and bread to Galveston Island Meals on Wheels, a local nonprofit that feeds 200 seniors a freshly made hot lunch five days a week.
Despite restaurants closing their dining rooms and losing the bulk of their daily business in the midst of the coronavirus emergency, chefs, restaurateurs and other food purveyors locally are finding ways to feed people and keep food service workers busy and employed at a time of acute community need.
The gift from Miller’s Seawall Grill came just as Meals on Wheels Galveston, which is 100 percent privately funded and doesn’t accept any federal money, was canceling its biggest fundraiser of the year, the annual Spring Wine and Dine event scheduled for April at the Galveston Country Club.
“We are sustaining, we are delivering and we have backup plans for volunteers and food supply,” said Cara Koza, Meals on Wheels Galveston’s board president. “The people at Miller’s have been constant supporters of Meals on Wheels, and we are so grateful to them.”
Hey Mikey’s Ice Cream parlor, with locations at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston and 613 6th St. North in Texas City, shut doors to dine-in customers as well on Wednesday, right at the peak of what is usually the company’s busiest season — spring break leading up to summer.
“We’re not doing the numbers we should be doing right now, even though people can come in and get ice cream to go,” said Robert Bouvier, whose family owns both stores.
But when schools closed to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, Bouvier and his staff began preparing and handing out free lunches to give away to anyone who needed one.
On Thursday morning, Bouvier was busy making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at his Galveston store.
“We’ve been giving them out the whole week and are up to about 500 right now,” he said. Each lunch includes a peanut butter or ham and cheese sandwich, a fruit cup, a granola bar and a Capri Sun.
Bread supplies are running low in local grocery stores and Capri Suns are getting scarce as well, Bouvier said.
He plans to keep giving away lunches in Galveston and Texas City until he can no longer get groceries or until he gets shut down, he said.
Bear Fruit Bakery, 611 6th St. in Texas City, donated 100 fresh-baked cookies to the cause, and Books Within Reach, a nonprofit run by Galveston schoolteacher Sara Smart, has donated books to be handed out with lunches to keep children reading while they’re away from their regular classrooms.
“We’ve been busy, not in the way I expected I’d be right now, but very busy,” Bouvier said.
Responding to her own business’s multiple cancellations — about $50,000 worth of events catering — Chef Mary Bass of Galveston quickly started looking for ways to keep servers and other hospitality industry employees in work.
This week, her dinner delivery business, Chefs on Wheels, has taken off, with 50 orders on Tuesday and 80 for Thursday.
Customers can order online at a cost of $15 to $20 for a meal that includes entrée and sides, plus a delivery charge of $5 on the island, $10 within Galveston County and $15 beyond Galveston County. Delivery payments all go directly to the drivers , who also benefit from personal tips.
Most food preparation takes place at La Cocina, Bass’ commercial kitchen on the island, but she has enlisted other food purveyors such as Galveston Bread Company to bake fresh sourdough bread to go with her lasagna dinner, local bakeries for desserts and downtown Galveston’s Gypsy Joynt to sell parbaked pans of cinnamon rolls ready to be finished at home.
“I needed a creative solution to keep my staff busy and employed,” Bass said. “I can keep my staff paid and employ some bartenders or other hospitality workers out of a job to deliver food. I can’t help everybody, but I can keep some of us in work.”
Bass has instituted a secondary program within Chefs on Wheels — two meals for a donation of $20 to be delivered to the home of someone out of work.
“We’re gonna feed some servers and bartenders,” Bass said.
