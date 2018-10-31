Law officers from several agencies pulled the body of a small child from the waters of Moses Bayou on Wednesday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
While officials offered few details about the gruesome discovery, there were indications it was linked to the disappearance this week of a 2-year-old girl from the Bryan-College Station area.
“The Texas Rangers, College Station Police Department, Bryan Police Department and Galveston County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of a small child near State Highway 146 in Texas City,” the DPS said. “Investigators are working to determine the identity of the child.”
College Station Police Chief Scott McCollum told reporters at a 6 p.m. Wednesday press conference in College Station that his department had been working with Houston investigators to find the remains of 2-year-old Hazana Anderson, reported missing on Sunday from Gabbard Park in College Station.
Hazana Anderson’s mother, Tiaundra Kae Christon, 21, of Bryan, called College Station police at around 9 a.m. on Sunday to report Hazana missing, according to news reports.
Christon reportedly told police she went to her vehicle to get a bottle for her daughter, then returned and found Hazana was no longer in her stroller.
Christon was arrested and accused of making false statements to police on Monday as police continued searching for the girl, according to news reports.
Christon was charged with child endangerment and filing a false report to police. She has been in custody in the Brazos County Jail on $200,000 bond for the child endangerment charge and $50,000 on the false report charge, according to College Station police reports.
Officers searched for the missing child in the area of Gabbard Park, nearby roadways and homes and at Travis Bryan Municipal Park, according to an Associated Press report.
KBTX-TV College Station reported Tuesday that College Station Lt. Craig Anderson said authorities also reviewed video of the area that showed Christon pulling up to the Gabbard Park parking area. Investigators were unable to tell if the child was ever in the stroller, Anderson said.
KBTX also reported that a black bag with clothes and “another object” were found inside a dumpster Tuesday at an undisclosed location and Christon confirmed the clothes were those Hazana was wearing on Sunday but said she didn’t recognize the object.
Hazana was described as being about 3 feet tall, weighing 28 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a dark birth mark on her left big toe. She was last seen wearing an olive-green jacket, a black “girl squad” shirt, cream-colored pants, dark pink shoes and a purple beanie. College Station police on Monday urged anyone with information to contact them.
Police Chief McCollum declined to take questions at the press conference, but said police are now working to make a positive identification of the body, an effort that’s expected to take several weeks.
Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said the Texas Rangers called his office asking for assistance about 1 p.m. Wednesday and his dive team and crime scene identification team responded to the scene at Moses Bayou.
