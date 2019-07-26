LA MARQUE

A La Marque man was arrested on Thursday and charged with felony drug crimes by the county's special crimes unit, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office said.

Jonathan Willson, 39, of La Marque, was charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance on Thursday, according to the sheriff's office.

The special crimes unit attempted to arrest Wilson on a warrant at his home in La Marque on Thursday, according to the sheriff's office. Wilson was not there and was eventually tracked to a motel in the 5200 block of Interstate 45, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators found 93 grams of methamphetamine, as well as weighing, packaging and cutting agents inside the motel room, according to the sheriff's office.

Wilson was held on $40,000 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Friday afternoon, according to jail records. — John Wayne Ferguson

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

