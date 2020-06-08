LEAGUE CITY

The University of Texas Medical Branch and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center's Blood Bank will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the donor coach purple lot at 2280 Interstate 45 N.

To schedule an appointment, visit https://tinyurl.com/leaguecity061020.

For more information, contact Rashmi Nair, ranair@utmb.edu or 973-462-6016.

 — Angela Wilson

