Local banks in Galveston County burned the midnight oil over the weekend processing applications for the federal Paycheck Protection Program, a $349 billion portion of the CARES Act passed by Congress last week to provide paychecks to the nation’s workforce.
The first day for businesses to apply was April 3, and approved lenders Texas First Bank and Moody Bank, among others, have been rushing their customers’ applications through as quickly as possible, said Chris Doyle, president and CEO of Texas First Bank, which has multiple branches across Galveston County.
“The program comes out of the U.S. Small Business Administration and the loan provides money to protect jobs, for employers to be able to pay their workers for the next eight weeks while we get past this crisis,” Doyle said.
Loans ultimately can be forgiven by the administration if they’re used for the intended purpose of making payroll, Doyle said.
“A minimum of 75 percent of the money borrowed has to be used to pay employees, and there are a few designated overhead items the money can be used for,” Doyle said. “But all money spent on payroll can be forgiven.”
The loans are provided by local and community banks who do the application process and bookkeeping with a 100 percent federal guarantee on all funds, Doyle said.
The program was put together quickly by the feds once funding approval was secured from Congress, and it has not been without its glitches, said Vic Pierson, president and CEO of Moody Bank, based in Galveston.
“I heard somebody describe it as putting a spaceship together while working on Mars,” Pierson said.
Since Friday, his team and Doyle’s worked straight through the days and into the nights on Saturday and Sunday to get loans processed and approved, he said.
One particular glitch made it impossible for some banks to access the government’s e-portal, Pierson said.
“Some banks have not been able to submit yet,” he said. “But we’re submitting, we’re working with our customers and we’re getting approvals.”
That doesn’t mean money is flowing yet from Moody Bank into customers’ accounts. On Tuesday, Pierson was awaiting final clarification to enable the flow of money, he said.
“We received one set of guidelines on Wednesday or Thursday and another on Friday,” Pierson said. “They’re writing the rules as they go along. This thing went from nothing to, in 10 days, trying to get out $350 billion dollars. It’s pretty amazing, if you think about it.”
Texas First Bank was able to start and approve loans beginning Friday, then over the weekend, Doyle said.
“As soon as our booking and funding team got there Monday morning, we started funding,” Doyle said. As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Texas First had approved 71 loans for $32 million, saving 716 jobs, he said.
Both banks are serving their regular customers first. Pierson said Moody would re-evaluate at the point when all of its customers’ needs have been met, and Doyle said his bank will open it up to new customers at that point.
The Paycheck Protection Program is aimed at small businesses of 500 employees or less and the business has to have been around a certain amount of time, Doyle said. Beyond that, the qualifications are relatively simple.
“If I were a small business out there looking for help, I’d apply whether I thought I qualified or not,” he said.
