GALVESTON
When two Carnival Cruise Line ships pulled into the Port of Galveston on Sunday, local leaders said it was a sign of how close the world might be to a return of passengers sailing on aquatic adventures.
But as local officials celebrated the homecoming return of the Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze on Monday, answers about how close cruises are to returning remained elusive.
Major cruise lines and their supporters, including the Port of Galveston, have lobbied for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to lighten its requirements to allow cruises back by July.
Those groups last week celebrated when the CDC released new guidance, which it said could lead to a cruise restart as soon as July.
The CDC’s newest proposal still set a high bar, however. Among other things, the agency suggested it would allow cruises if 98 percent of a ship’s crew and 95 percent of its paying passengers were vaccinated against COVID-19.
During a pro-cruise “pep rally” Monday at the Port of Galveston, Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line said the CDC’s recent announcement opened a path to a return of cruises. But it wasn’t a guarantee.
“The good news is that CDC has begun to provide the industry with more specific guidance that does give us a path where we could resume sailing by July,” Duffy said. “There are still a lot of details to be worked out, and, as they say, the devil is always in the details.”
There was a practical purpose for the ships returning to the island port this week. The University of Texas Medical Branch on Monday afternoon began vaccinating hundreds of crew members aboard the ships.
All of the crew members aboard the two ships agreed to be vaccinated, and more ships from Carnival’s fleet might sail to Galveston for crews to receive vaccinations, Duffy said.
Vaccinations are only part of the safety protocols suggested as part of cruise ships’ return, and as of Monday, many details about what cruising will look like when it resumes still were unknown.
Local health officials confirmed Monday that Carnival was working on a plan with the medical branch in which its hospital would agree to accept and treat COVID patients, if there were an outbreak aboard a ship. Those plans still were being developed and hadn’t been agreed to or finalized, officials said.
Dr. Ben Raimer, interim president of the medical branch, told the group at the pep rally he expected more announcements about agreements with the cruise line in the near future.
One thing that isn’t a concern is running low on vaccine doses for cruise personnel, Raimer said. Although Galveston County is receiving smaller shipments of vaccines, demand has significantly decreased, leaving plenty of supply, Raimer said.
There are enough doses to offer cruise workers and local people, Raimer said.
“We have plenty of vaccines,” Raimer said. “To ensure we’re doing our part to vaccinate as many people as possible to keep our community safe and to be sure the efforts of industry to return to normal, we are proud to help vaccinate workers so that business can get back in the full swing of operations.”
There’s also still a question about whether Carnival and other cruise lines will require their passengers to be vaccinated. Carnival hasn’t officially announced a COVID vaccination requirement for passengers.
Duffy on Monday seemed to indicate Carnival will aim to meet the CDC plan of highly vaccinated cruises.
“We’re going take that guidance from the CDC,” Duffy said. “The CDC’s guidance at this time is that 95 percent of all guests must be vaccinated, and 98 percent of the crew members. At this time, the CDC has not shared the detailed protocols. We’re going to follow protocols the CDC requires.”
