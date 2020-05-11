GALVESTON
The state on Monday informed cities across Texas how much they could expect in pandemic disaster aid. It boils down to $55 per resident.
The calculation Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other state leaders announced clarifies how much smaller Texas cities will receive from a pot of $1.85 billion Congress allocated to the state for disaster relief.
Cities in counties with populations of fewer than 500,000 people are eligible for $55 per resident, according to a letter sent to cities on Monday. The designation includes every city in Galveston County.
The money can be used only to reimburse cities for expenses incurred during responses to COVID-19. The money cannot be used to make up lost tax revenue, according to the state.
For League City, Galveston County’s most populous, the calculation means up to $5.8 million in relief. The city of Galveston would be eligible for about $2.8 million. Tiki Island, the county’s least populous incorporated area, is eligible for about $53,000.
Cities can receive 20 percent of their funding up front but will have to seek reimbursement from the state for the rest. Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will manage the relief program, the state said.
The funding announcement comes days after a group of more than 100 Texas mayors, including Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough and Santa Fe Mayor Jason Tabor, wrote Abbott urging him to move faster in releasing the funds, which Congress approved in March.
The mayors’ letter noted that while Texas’ largest cities had received $3.2 billion in direct disaster funding, smaller cities had yet to receive anything.
In Santa Fe, the disaster money will be spent replenishing money that paid for coronavirus-related overtime and protective equipment, City Manager Glen Adams said.
It’s not clear whether the $728,000 or so Santa Fe has coming will cover all of the city’s COVID-19 costs, Adams said. Any relief money would be helpful, however, he said.
Some of the expenses the city might ultimately face fighting COVID-19 might not have been incurred yet, he said.
“It’s too early for me to do that kind of math,” Adams said.
“There’s enough overtime and other events that will eat up a lot of it right up front. But we don’t know the end date of all of this and when we’ll return to normal,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.