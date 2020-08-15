LEAGUE CITY
A 3-year-old girl drowned Friday after falling into a pool, police confirmed Saturday.
Police were called at about 5:46 p.m. Friday to a home in the 400 block of Willow Pointe and found the girl unresponsive, said Det. John Griffith, spokesman for the League City Police Department. Emergency personnel then transported her to a hospital, where she died.
Officers are required to investigate anytime a child dies unattended at a swimming pool, but they do not believe this is a suspicious drowning, Griffith said. No further details were available as of Saturday afternoon.
