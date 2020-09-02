GALVESTON
Island leaders have vowed there are no plans to close beaches on Labor Day weekend, a traditionally busy finale to the summer tourist season.
“There are no plans to close beaches,” Mayor pro tem Craig Brown said. Brown is acting as mayor.
The promise comes about two months after Galveston leaders abruptly closed beaches in advance of the Fourth of July holiday, leaving many businesses and vacationers in the lurch. Just before Fourth of July, COVID-19 cases were rising and officials feared packed beaches would only increase the spread of infection, putting island residents and first responders at risk, they said. But pandemic conditions in Galveston County are vastly different than two months ago, officials said.
Unlike in late June and early July, new daily cases in Galveston County are on the decline.
Between June 28 and July 4, the Galveston County Health District reported an average of 200.6 new cases a day. By comparison, between Aug. 26 and Sept. 1, there have been an average of 26.1 new cases a day, according to the health district.
Galveston County’s infection rate also is dropping, a much different scenario compared to late June, Brown said. That rising infection rate was one of the factors that led city leadership at the time to decide to shut down beaches during the Independence Day holiday, a vital revenue generator in a city where many businesses depend on tourism.
“That was one of our main issues,” Brown said.
In the days leading up to the Independence Day holiday — between June 28 and July 4 — 12 percent, or 1,404, of the 11,786 tests conducted, were positive.
But in the most recent health district data from between Aug. 23 and Aug. 29, only 4 percent, or 193, of the 4,581 tests performed have been positive, official said.
The Fourth of July closures inspired ire and frustration among business owners, in large part because of how late the announcement came. Island business owners already had been contending with pandemic restrictions and government-mandated closures to reduce spread of the virus.
Former Mayor Jim Yarbrough announced beach closures July 1, two days before the order went into effect, catching businesses off guard and giving them little time to adjust their schedules.
Labor Day is considered the last big holiday weekend of the summer and, for businesses that rely on summer crowds, the last weekend of big revenue before the shift into the off-season. This year, it’s an especially important weekend for many businesses that have endured a difficult summer.
Brown doesn’t expect frenzied, overwhelming crowds. People don’t have the same pent-up energy to escape months of lockdown as they did earlier in the summer, Brown said. The easing of some restrictions has given people the chance to travel to the beach and get out of the house, he said.
“I think individuals are kind of settling in now, have gotten out,” Brown said.
The city, however, still has a plan to monitor traffic, and crews will start rerouting traffic if necessary, Brown said.
“I think we’re going to be busy, but I don’t think we’re going to be exceptionally busy,” Brown said.
On Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County’s local health authority, said leaders from the city and the county had not consulted him about beach openings this weekend.
“I would not make a recommendation to close the beaches at this point,” Keiser said, citing the decreasing number of COVID-19 cases in the county.
“What’s happening now is that our total numbers are down, our hospitalization numbers are down, our total number of people on ventilators is down and our deaths are down,” he said. “When we look at those, I think we are heading for a good place.”
The health district has announced 47 deaths of Galveston County residents from COVID-19 since Saturday. But most of those deaths actually occurred weeks or months ago, when infection and hospitalization rates were rising in the county.
A county spokesman on Wednesday said there were no plans to close or limit access on Bolivar Peninsula beaches. The county before the Fourth of July weekend limited access to peninsula beaches to four-hour periods in the mornings and evenings, which discouraged most people from traveling the area if they weren’t already renting a house there.
