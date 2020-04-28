The Daily News and the University of Texas Medical Branch are working together to promote community awareness and education about COVID-19.
The medical branch will help underwrite free access to all COVID-19 news and information provided through The Daily News’ digital edition, galvnews.com.
“These are highly unusual times,” said Leonard Woolsey, publisher of The Daily News. “Coming together as a community is not only important but also a proud part of the DNA of our area.”
In this innovative sponsorship, the medical branch will work with The Daily News to ensure digital access is available to visitors to the website for an extended period. Currently the COVID-19 crisis is affecting families across the world as well as locally.
“It is our goal to support UTMB’s core value of education — and in this case, the medical branch is helping to educate every resident or Texan about the COVID-19 crisis,” Woolsey said. "Ensuring Texans have free access to professionally created and vetted information is critical to helping people live healthier lives.”
The two community partners have a long history together. The Daily News is the oldest newspaper in Texas, and the medical branch is the first school of medicine in Texas. Each survived the 1900 Storm, a hurricane taking more than 6,000 lives, Hurricane Ike in 2008 and, most recently, Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
