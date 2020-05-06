The Galveston County Food Bank, in conjunction with Moody Gardens, will conduct a drive-through food giveaway for those in need beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.
Donated food items will be distributed in the west parking lot behind the Aquarium Pyramid at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston, while supplies last.
For information, call 409-945-4232.
— Angela Wilson
