LEAGUE CITY
Monty Queener was down and out about the state of the world as the coronavirus pandemic shut down businesses and halted visits with his father earlier this year, he said.
“With COVID, it had just been a long time since I’d visited him,” League City resident Queener said. “Window visits are problematic — standing in the yard with 100-degree heat and yelling is useless.”
Queener’s father, Ted, is a resident of The Crossings facility in League City, 255 Egret Bay Blvd., which was one of thousands of such facilities across the country to largely lock down visits because of the coronavirus pandemic.
As Queener considered the situation, however, he decided to use his engineering background to design a space to accommodate visits more safely, he said.
The result is a trailer, originally used for racing, that has been converted into a visitation station, complete with an air filtration system designed to remove coronavirus and other features to accommodate proper social distancing, Queener said.
“If the deal is that you can’t share the same space, then how can you make that space more comfortable?” he said.
It took about five weeks to put the trailer together once Queener came up with the idea, he said.
Officials with the facility praised the trailer, which has not yet hosted official visits.
“What Mr. Queener was able to do for us has been absolutely remarkable for our residents and their loves ones,” said Debbie Zienty, sales and marketing director at the facility.
Ted Queener will be one of the first residents to use the trailer sometime next week, Monty Queener said.
