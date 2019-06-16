LEAGUE CITY
A woman died Sunday morning after she was struck by a car on a highway feeder road, the League City Police Department said.
The 54-year-old woman was walking near the road at about 2:40 a.m. when she was struck, police said. The accident occurred on the southbound feeder road between state Highway 96 and FM 646.
A police department spokesman could not confirm other details about the accident on Sunday. Officers were initially called to a report of a woman walking on the road, and she was apparently struck before they reached her, police said.
The woman was declared dead at the scene, police said.
No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.
The woman's name was not released on Sunday, because officers had not contacted her next of kin, police said
