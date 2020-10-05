GALVESTON
The city hopes to build a 270-space lot for paid parking at a long-neglected pocket park in a project meant to improve access to one of the more secluded island beaches while reducing traffic in West End residential neighborhoods.
Galveston County Commissioners on Monday approved a project proposed by the city of Galveston for the development of the new parking lot at Pocket Park No. 3, 13315 San Luis Pass Road.
The city manages the park on behalf of the county. The commissioners approved the design as part of the court’s consent agenda.
The city earlier this year applied for a Texas General Land Office grant to fund part of the improvements. The application received a preliminary approval in August, but the city won’t know whether it received the full grant until January, said Catherine Gorman, Galveston’s assistant director of planning and community development.
If approved, the state would provide $120,000 for the project. The city would be responsible for $80,000 in matching funds, which will be paid for in labor costs, Gorman said.
The project would significantly increase the parking availability at the park. There already is a dirt parking lot at the park. Recently, the lot has been used as staging for construction vehicles working on repaving FM 3005.
The new lot would cover the parking area with crushed gravel and expand the parking area to 117,600 square feet and add a paved walkway from the parking lot to the beach. The new parking lot would nearly double the parking space, according to the city’s plans.
In its application, the city said an off-beach parking site would help prevent erosion at the shoreline and reduce the chances that beach access would be disrupted by high-tide flooding.
The project might also help reduce the number of people parking in West End neighborhoods, Galveston City Councilwoman Jackie Cole said. Pocket Park No. 3 is between the Bermuda Beach and Pirates Beach neighborhoods.
“I think that most people are going to be hopeful that it provides parking to allow people access to the beach other than in the neighborhoods,” Cole said. “In that case, it will be a positive.”
Cole had heard about the proposal for a parking lot at the beach park, though she said that it had not gone before Galveston City Council for any sort of approval.
The project will bring the beach park in line with its beach access plan, a state-approved document that outlines how cities will provide public access to Texas beaches.
Being out of compliance with the plan has consequences for the city. Access issues on the West End have prevented the city from increasing the price of parking on Seawall Boulevard, even though voters approved the price hike in a vote last year.
Pocket Park No. 3 was built in 1984 and once included restrooms, showers, picnic tables and a concession area. The amenities were badly damaged by Hurricane Ike in 2008 and demolished after the storm.
The island’s pocket parks were managed by the Galveston Park Board of Trustees from 2004 until 2016. The county ended its agreement with the park board and a year later reached a new management agreement with the city.
If the grant is approved, construction of the parking lot would begin after the completion of the FM 3005 paving project. That project is scheduled to end in September 2021.
