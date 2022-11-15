GALVESTON
The Galveston Island Beach Patrol on Tuesday presented rough designs for a proposed $9.9 million headquarters to the island's tourism governing board.
“I’m very impressed with what you're about to see,” Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis told the Galveston Park Board of Trustees before unveiling the renderings. “I predict that you will be blown away.”
The rendering is just the first phase of the 14-month process of getting a new building underway, Davis said. Ultimately, the city council would have to approve the new headquarters, which would replace the aging and deteriorating Stewart Beach Pavilion where Broadway and the seawall meet.
A new headquarters would provide space for growing staff, a new training facility, a new gym and potentially would be a tourist attraction and educational center for the public, Davis has said.
The three-story headquarters would be built out of modern material projected to last 70 to 80 years, said Tyler Swanson, associate partner with Roger Partners Architects+Urban Designers, which created the renderings.
Materials such as concrete masonry units, polish/stained concrete, mesh railing and aluminum mesh have been chosen for cost and durability.
The Beach Patrol has been setting hotel occupancy tax funds aside in park board reserve funds for more than two decades to help pay for the new headquarters, Davis has said.
Beach Patrol is completely funded by hotel occupancy tax money, which is collected from people who rent lodging such as hotel rooms and beach houses. It isn't funded by ad valorem tax dollars to fund its operation, Davis said.
The park board is spending about $200,000 a year to maintain the Stewart Beach Pavilion safety hazard, Davis said.
"There are several variables for funding a new building," said Neil Murphy, strategic communications director for the park board. "We can finance through a loan and use grant assistance."
The next phase will be the design development, which will take about four months to complete.
The park board fully backs the completion of the new headquarters, Chairman Marty Fluke said.
Many of the park board trustees agreed the beach patrol's building is a safety hazard.
Stewart Beach Pavilion, built in 1984, would need an $835,000 investment over the next two years to repair spalling, which happens when moisture gets into concrete, corrodes the reinforcing steel and causes material to flake off, officials said in 2021.
Development of the headquarters will be a topic of discussion during Thursday's joint meeting with Galveston City Council, but no action on the proposed headquarters will be taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.