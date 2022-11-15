Rendering of proposed new HQ for Galveston Island Beach Patrol

This rendering of the Beach Patrol's proposed new headquarters is the first phase of the 14-month process. A new headquarters would provide space for growing staff, a new training facility and a new gym, among other benefits, advocates argue.

 Galveston Island Beach Patrol/Courtesy

GALVESTON

The Galveston Island Beach Patrol on Tuesday presented rough designs for a proposed $9.9 million headquarters to the island's tourism governing board.

José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription