The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that Page Michel will take over as president of the organization beginning later this month.
Michel will begin her tenure July 15 and will officially become president in January 2021, replacing President Jenny Senter, who will retire Dec. 31.
Senter led the chamber's board of directors to adopt a succession plan that will allow Michel to work alongside leadership for the remainder of 2020, according the chamber.
Michel recently led the Washington County Chamber of Commerce's Tourism Bureau and Economic Development Office for almost two decades. She also served as president of the Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Executives; on the board of directors of the Texas Association of Business and the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives Association; and as a board member of the Association of Texas Leadership Programs.
For more information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
— Angela Wilson
