GALVESTON
As Galveston’s school board prepares to make an announcement about how it intends to begin the new school year during the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of teachers want ensure their fears and ideas are heard alongside the proposals of parents, politicians and administrators.
“Administrators across the state are making these decisions about sending kids and teachers back to school without consulting a single teacher, for the most part,” said Dan Hochman, a high school biology teacher at Galveston’s Ball High School. “Teachers have been kind of locked out and pushed out of the process.”
Some of the teachers are hoping the school board pushes back the start of in-person classes to later in the school year.
Hochman was one of the organizers of a protest in Austin on Saturday during which about 1,000 teachers demonstrated in front of the State Capitol and at Gov. Greg Abbott’s mansion.
The protest came after a series of announcements by the Texas Education Agency and Abbott’s office about reopening schools. Early announcements by the agency first mandated that schools begin the new school year, though Abbott later retracted that mandate and said schools could begin their academic years completely online and take as many as eight weeks to begin offering in-person classes.
In light of the changing guidance, Hochman said he and other teachers are focused on making sure their voices are heard by their local school leaders as they face decisions about how schools on Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula will reopen this fall.
He and some other teachers intend to speak at the board of trustees’ Wednesday meeting to seek more input on school reopening.
Some teachers have been involved in committees and planning groups dedicated to reopening plans, Hochman said. But he felt that opinions of teachers have been lost among other voices involved in the reopening debate, he said.
“There has been input from teachers,” Hochman said. “They were ignored; they weren’t listened to.”
Speaking out now was important for teachers because once the year begins, there will be more pressure to deal will circumstances on the ground and to bear it, rather than try to lobby the board and administration for changes, said Teresa Megahan, a biology and art teacher.
“They need to hear from teachers,” Megahan said. “I think if we end up in the middle of the year, and we start running out of things like personal protective equipment, it’s going to come out of my pocket.”
One pressing concern that hasn’t been answered this year is how the school district will handle elective courses such as art, Megahan said.
To date, teachers have been told that core courses will be taught through online courses, but that elective courses, like art, will have to be taught in person, Megahan said. Such policies that might require some teachers to have in-person interactions with students, while others won’t have to take such risks, have raised concerns, Megahan said.
“I haven’t heard any teachers say they’re not going to work, we need our jobs like most people, but I do hear a lot of people who are upset that we’ve been left out of the process,” Megahan said.
Megahan said she might personally face a dire choice when she returns to work, because she and her partner are in high-risk groups if they contract COVID-19.
“It’s one of those thing where you have to choose livelihood or health,” she said. “It’s a terrible situation to be in.”
Some local school districts already have made decisions to move back the starts of their school years. On Monday, the Texas City Independent School District and the Clear Creek Independent School District’s boards voted to move their start dates to Aug. 24, and to start the beginning of the year to online-only schooling.
The Galveston school board on Monday will consider approving a school calendar that begins on Aug. 24 as well. The school board’s packet doesn’t mention any proposals to begin the school year virtually but does propose adding 10 minutes to the school days to help the district meet the state’s requirement.
It also acknowledges that more changes might come.
“Due to the ever-changing landscape of the pandemic, future amendments may be recommended,” the district said.
Hochman hoped many of his colleagues chose to participate in Wednesday’s meeting, saying it was time for educators to “put up or shut up.”
Galveston’s board of trustees is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The meeting will be conducted by video-conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.