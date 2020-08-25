Update: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9:04 a.m.
Clear Creek ISD has announced that all schools will close at noon today and remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday to allow families time to prepare for Hurricane Laura.
Update: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9:00 a.m.
Tropical Storm Laura has become Hurricane Laura, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Hurricane hunter aircraft this morning found that the storm had sustained winds of up to 75 mph, according to the center. At 7:15 a.m. the was about 625 miles southeast of Lake Charles.
It is moving west-northwest at a speed of 17 mph.
Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall sometime Wednesday evening or Thursday morning.
Update: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 8:34 a.m.
The City of Galveston has clarified the mandatory evacuation order issued this morning. While city services will be suspended at 12 p.m. today, residents are not required to to be off the island by 12 p.m. as originally stated.
Update: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 8 a.m.
Galveston County has issued a voluntary evacuation order for Bolivar Peninsula. The order could become a mandatory evacuation later today, officials said.
The county is urging people with special conditions who may need help in a crisis to leave as soon as possible.
"It’s possible the Bolivar Peninsula will become cut off from emergency services due to this storm," the county said. "Those with medical conditions and the elderly are strongly encouraged to make their evacuation now."
Update: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 7:45 a.m.
Galveston is preparing for the possibility of a major hurricane striking the island on Wednesday evening.
Galveston Mayor pro tem Craig Brown on Tuesday morning issued a mandatory evacuation order for all of Galveston Island and urged residents to leave the island by noon today.
Brown's order could be the first of many to come today. Galveston County Judge Mark Henry indicated on Monday he was considering issuing a voluntary evacuation order for Bolivar Peninsula.
That was before the National Weather Service in League City upgraded some local warnings for the Galveston area.
Early Tuesday morning, the weather service upgraded Galveston Island to being in a hurricane watch. A watch means that hurricane-force winds are possible within the next 48 hours.
In a 5 a.m. forecast, the weather service said Laura could bring winds of up to 110 mph to the Galveston Island. Forecasters urged people to plan for a Category 3 strength storm.
The storm could cause devastating and catastrophic damage, according to the weather service, including "structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures."
Laura could cause storm surge up to 6 feet above ground in surge-prone areas, according to the weather service.
The Galveston Independent School District has canceled all of its classes for the remainder of the week, school board President Tony Brown announced on Facebook.
Texas A&M University at Galveston is evacuating its campus on Pelican Island this morning, the school said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.